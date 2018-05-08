Release: Former Speaker and Lt. Governor Lowell Hansen Endorses Jackley

Former Speaker and Lt. Governor Lowell Hansen Endorses Jackley

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Former Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives and Lieutenant Governor Lowell Hansen is casting his vote for Marty Jackley, and asks the Republicans of South Dakota to do the same in a new endorsement video.

“I served as Bill Janklow’s lieutenant governor for eight years, and I know what it takes to lead our state,” Hansen said. “Marty has the experience, the integrity, and the vision to lead South Dakota forward. He has a strong relationship with our legislators, the business community, and local mayors and commissioners, and that combination best positions him to lead as South Dakota’s CEO on day one.”

Hansen served six years in the state House before his election as lieutenant governor in 1978. In addition to his 14 years of public service, Hansen is respected across the state for his nearly 50 years of business experience, including the operation of ranches in both South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Lowell Hansen and Governor Bill Janklow made an incredible team, and their legacy of a stronger economy, improved education, tax reduction, and respect for law enforcement will endure for generations,” Jackley said. “It is because of the efforts of leaders like him that we live in a strong South Dakota that together we can make even greater, and I’m grateful for his support in this campaign.”

