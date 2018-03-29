Release – Former State Sergeant Major Les Cummings Endorses Jackley

Former State Sergeant Major Les Cummings Endorses Jackley

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Former state sergeant major of the South Dakota Army National Guard Les Cummings of Sioux Falls announced his support for Attorney General Marty Jackley in a new ad released today.

“Marty Jackley is the right choice for South Dakota veterans,” Cummings said. “When I talk to veterans today, I tell them that we need a governor who will be a friend to military men and women and a strong commander-in-chief, and Marty will be that leader.”

Cummings graduated from Washington High School before entering the National Guard, where he served his country for 30 years. He worked his way from private to state sergeant major, a role he used to train South Dakota men and women for war.

Even after his retirement from the National Guard and his role as Director of Fringe Benefits in Sioux Falls, Cummings is helping veterans and their families.

“As the founder of Operation Opening Doors, a project that provides free home remodeling to suit the specific disability needs of injured service members, Les is always giving back to the veteran community,” Jackley said. “His lifetime of leadership is truly inspiring, and I’m grateful for his advice and support in this campaign.”

Cummings resides in Sioux Falls with Candice, his wife of 46 years.

Watch his endorsement video on youtube:

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...