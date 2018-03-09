Release: Former Watertown Police Chief Jo Vitek Endorses Jackley for Governor

Former Watertown Police Chief Jo Vitek Endorses Jackley for Governor

WATERTOWN, SD: Former Chief of the Watertown Police Department Jo Vitek is adding her name to the growing list of law enforcement community members supporting South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley for governor.

“Marty is South Dakota through and through,” Vitek said. “He’s done an outstanding job as attorney general, the men and women on the front lines of law enforcement know and trust him, and we’re confident that he’s prepared to be governor on day one.”

Vitek served as Watertown’s police chief for seven years from 2005-2013. In addition to her service to the police department, Vitek has worked as an adjunct professor at Mt. Marty College in Watertown and a consultant for Lake Area Technological Institute’s law enforcement program.

Jackley has also received the endorsement of Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell and 60 other county sheriffs in South Dakota.

“Having someone with Jo’s experience on our team is an incredible asset,” Jackley said. “She’s a selfless leader with a servant’s heart, and I hope to follow her example as we campaign across South Dakota.”

You can watch Vitek’s endorsement video at the following link:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...