Release: Fredrikson & Byron Expands Government Relations Practice with New Lobbyists in South Dakota

Fredrikson & Byron Expands Government Relations Practice with New Lobbyists in South Dakota

Minneapolis (January 4, 2019) – William (Bill) G. Peterson and Robert W. Peterson have joined Fredrikson & Byron’s Government Relations Group.

“We are pleased Bill and Robert have joined our team to expand our already strong government relations practice to South Dakota, said Kevin Goodno, chair of the firm’s Government Relations Group. “Their reputation, connections and experience make them strong and effective advocates for their clients in working with policy makers in South Dakota.”

“We are excited to join Fredrikson & Byron’s Government Relations Group,” comments Bill Peterson. “Fredrikson brings a solid reputation of working with business and nonprofit clients throughout the Upper Midwest. As South Dakota continues to grow and diversify its economy, the depth of experience that Fredrikson provides will enhance the government relations consulting work that we will do for our clients.”

A respected, influential state-wide leader, Bill Peterson provides an extensive knowledge and level of experience to support client advocacy needs in South Dakota. He has served in various capacities in the private, public and non-profit sectors. He brings professional expertise and experience in government relations at the local, state and federal levels of government.

Bill’s unique skill set involves organizational management, corporate and community relations, public policy research and analysis and public relations and marketing. He is deeply experienced in the legislative process,both as a former Majority Leader in the South Dakota House of Representatives, and as a business advocate before the United States Congress and state legislatures from New York to California. As an advocate, he has instigated, led and lobbied for numerous charitable causes and civic initiatives.

Robert Peterson is an accomplished professional with state-wide experience in supporting political candidates, organizations, and coalitions in election campaigns and ballot initiatives in South Dakota.

As a seasoned campaigner, Robert has his finger on the pulse of South Dakota politics and government. He is respected for his experience in grassroots campaigning, fundraising, coalition building and strategy. Robert also has experience developing policy initiatives addressing the most pressing issues in South Dakota. His specific expertise comes in the fields of tourism, workforce development, habitat preservation, agriculture and rural revitalization. Through his experience on the campaign trail, he has cultivated a vast network of connections to state and local leaders throughout South Dakota. His experience as an intern for Senator Thune provides Robert with invaluable experience and working knowledge about what it takes to be a successful advocate. In addition to his work as a government relations specialist, Robert is passionate about serving the community he lives in. To this end, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the South Dakota State Historical Society.

Bill Peterson and Robert Peterson are not licensed to practice law. Their practice is limited to government relations consulting, which includes state and local lobbying.

Fredrikson & Byron is a 275-attorney law firm based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China. Fredrikson & Byron has a reputation as the firm “where law and business meet”. Our attorneys bring business acumen and entrepreneurial thinking to work with clients, and operate as business advisors and strategic partners, as well as legal counselors. More information about the firm is available at www.fredlaw.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @FredriksonLaw.

