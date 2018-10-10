Release: GEAR UP Trial Lawyers Donate $11,000 to Sutton

GEAR UP Trial Lawyers Donate $11,000 to Sutton
The GEAR UP case was a tragedy in Billie Sutton’s backyard, devastating a community in his own district. Despite that, GEAR UP criminal defense attorneys padded Sutton’s campaign account with $11,000 in contributions, including $7,000 in 2017 – the same year in which Sutton’s committee, the Government Operations and Audit Committee, was involved in the GEAR UP deliberations.
“Billie Sutton had a responsibility to uncover what happened with GEAR UP, but he chose to pad his political pocketbook instead,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “How can anyone trust he will end corruption in Pierre when rather than fighting for accountability, Billie Sutton is funded by the criminal defense attorneys in one of the most tragic scandals in South Dakota history?”
$4,000 from lawyer Clint Sargent, who at the time was a criminal defense attorney for Stephanie Hubers in the GEAR UP case. (2017)
$3,000 from trial lawyer Clint Sargent (2018)
$3,000 from attorney Michael Butler, a defense attorney representing Dan Guericke (who just pleaded guilty) in the GEAR UP case (2017)
$1,000 from attorney Michael Butler (2018)
Pathetic. Really comes as no surprised.
That speaks volumes.
Mierhenry is also supporting Sutton and Seiler…not surprising really …never was a conservative
Mierhenry is in the same firm as sargent.
Is Noem trying to win the Dem vote? The Dems tried and failed using this line of attack to win voters over.
So frustrated with his she is campaigning this year. Against Jackley and now Sutton, her adds have been missing what I’ve been looking for.
I loved the Jackley ad: Can ride a horse, shoot a gun AND balance the budget.
Politics are tough. Both candidates were great, there had to be a looser. We were a Jackley house and now are riding with Noem.
Reasonable Dems are embarrassed with their party and now this. She may be trying to win the Dem vote, but I don’t think Dems are going to even get out and vote.
This is really a pathetic and shameless press release.
Whys that exactly?
Earlier today Billie Sutton attacked Noem for receiving donations from Rick Melmer and Keith Moore, neither of whom have been charged with any crime, because of their ties to GEAR UP.
I assume this is meant to respond by pointing out Sutton has taken GEAR UP-related donations as well.
You can’t really criticize Noem for this one. It’s tit-for-tat and Sutton started it. Frankly I’ve been kind of surprised that Sutton has been so quick to throw mud. I’d have thought he’d try to stay on the high road.