Release: Gene Abdallah Appointed by Attorney General Jackley to Board of Pardons and Paroles

Gene Abdallah Appointed by Attorney General Jackley to Board of Pardons and Paroles

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today the appointment of Gene Abdallah of Sioux Falls, S.D. to the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Abdallah will fill the vacancy left by Don Holloway, effective January 23, 2018.

“Gene has dedicated his life to serving the public in multiple branches of government, including state, local and federal law enforcement. His dedication to public service will serve him and our state well in the difficult and important decisions of the Parole Board,” said Jackley.

“I want to extend my appreciation to Don Holloway for his dedicated service on the Parole Board. He too has dedicated his life to public service and has been a strong leader in protecting our communities and strengthening rehabilitation efforts for nonviolent offenders,” added Jackley.

Gene Abdallah has dedicated numerous years to public service. In 1954, he began serving in the South Dakota Air National Guard. In 1960, he embarked upon a long career in law enforcement which would include positions of county jailer, chief deputy officer, U.S. Marshall for South Dakota and Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. After retirement from law enforcement, Gene went on to serve South Dakotans in both the South Dakota House of Representatives and the State Senate between the years of 2001- 2012.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles is a nine member appointed board charged with the authority to make decisions of parole, the revocation of parole, and parole policy and procedures. Three of the board members are appointed by the Governor of South Dakota, three are appointed by the Attorney General, and the remaining three are appointed by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

This appointment is subject to final confirmation by the South Dakota Senate.

