Release: Governor Noem, Bryon Noem Launch First Gentleman’s Initiative

Governor Noem, Bryon Noem Launch First Gentleman’s Initiative

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem today launched South Dakota’s first-ever First Gentleman’s Initiative on social media.

“As First Gentleman, my mission is simple: I want to celebrate South Dakota and all the things that make it special. I want to remind people of the hidden gems of our small towns – the places off the beaten path,” said First Gentleman Bryon Noem. “Our hometowns are the heartbeat of our state, and I want to highlight them. I want to remind people that South Dakota’s rural communities are some of the best places to raise a family or to start a business. I’m excited for this opportunity to listen to the stories of our people and our rural communities. Our small towns are our culture. They’re who we are. This is South Dakota.”

Bryon Noem’s initiative, entitled “This is South Dakota,” will highlight the role smaller communities play in South Dakota’s landscape and the importance of preserving the state’s rural culture. As part of this effort, Noem will travel to towns and educate his social community about the value of small town living and the stories found in rural settings.

“In our world today, I think we’ve gotten away from just listening. I want to bring that back,” said Noem. “Whether it’s hearing the stories of a veteran over morning coffee in a café… shooting hoops with the mayor and hearing about the good and tough times a town has gone through… eating ice cream and learning about the heritage of a community… our hometowns have stories to tell and I want everyone in South Dakota to hear them. That’s my goal.”

“Bryon has always been a champion for small towns and the heritage that is preserved in our life,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “This initiative is an incredible opportunity for people across South Dakota to learn more about the things that make our state so wonderful and the value smaller communities bring to our state. I’m also excited for people to get to know Bryon in a better way. He’s fun, kind, and deeply cares about South Dakota. I can confidently say he’s the best First Gentleman South Dakota has ever had!”

