Governor Noem Response to False Media
Pierre, SD – “The media is lying again when they say I am working to “purge” the legislature of certain members. I am working everyday to earn re-election by the people of South Dakota.
Spencer Gosch and several other legislators voted against good conservative policies this session simply because of their hatred for me. They continue to defend the Attorney General who killed a man, lied during the investigation and discredited law enforcement to protect himself. The voters will hold them accountable for their votes and actions.”
11 thoughts on “Release: Governor Noem Response to False Media”
Governor, just DO YOUR JOB! No one “hates” you. However, many of us are disappointed in you for your taking credit for not “Closing down the state” when in actuality, the House rejected your request to the Secretary of HHS to take the lead on that issue. She was not elected by the voters so she had no authority do so. Even the fellow who introduced the bill on your behalf voted against you! Fortunately we had enough members of the House who understand our Constitutions and joined in the rightful rejection of that bill. You might have retained credibility had you rightfully corrected those who state that YOU didn’t shut down the state, but gave credit where credit is due and that is with the representatives of the taxpayers.
You let a lot of people down when you caved to the NCAA and vetoed HB 1217 last year. Yes, you signed SB 46 this year, but then it’s also an ELECTION YEAR so this appears to be more political than anything else. Personally, I don’t want men competing against my two granddaughters and I supported HB 1217 and SB 46.
What I feel that many of us, especially those of us who served in the military are highly concerned with, is with your constant interjection in the Ravnsborg case…something we call Undue Command Influence and even your staunchest supporters with military backgrounds should have been included among those concerned.
There are three branches of government; yours, the legislators and the courts and each of you should stay within your own lines unless invited to cross into the others’ jurisdictions.
Maybe you didn’t escape from Kalifornia, they sent you to infiltrate.
Thank you for speaking out Governor. We are all behind you.
If you’re working to get their opponents elected, is that not in essence trying to purge the incumbents?
Is she joking? Noem is the definition of false media.
Not the first time that Mr. Sneve fellow issued very poorly written “new”, or even downright fake “news.”
It really doesn’t matter, those fellows should be purged from the legislatures on any account.
Well the national articles hit her in the one place she doesn’t like it. Her national image.
“They continue to defend the Attorney General who killed a man, lied during the investigation and discredited law enforcement to protect himself. The voters will hold them accountable for their votes and actions.”
Time for the Jackley endorsements from all of these legislators. They can back one winner.
To put this response in context, The Blaze had a stinging article with a list of the Governors conservative targets.
She never addressed how it was inaccurate.
Senator schoenbeck himself said Noem and him teamed up to get rid of select members he called whack a doodles.
How specifically was the allegation false?
Isn’t it ironic she lies when accusing another of lying?