Release: Governor Noem Response to False Media

Governor Noem Response to False Media

Pierre, SD – “The media is lying again when they say I am working to “purge” the legislature of certain members. I am working everyday to earn re-election by the people of South Dakota.

Spencer Gosch and several other legislators voted against good conservative policies this session simply because of their hatred for me. They continue to defend the Attorney General who killed a man, lied during the investigation and discredited law enforcement to protect himself. The voters will hold them accountable for their votes and actions.”