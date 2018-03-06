Release: Governor Signs Jackley’s Bill to Strengthen Sex Offender Registry

Governor Signs Jackley’s Bill to Strengthen Sex Offender Registry

PIERRE, SD: Governor Dennis Daugaard signed Senate Bill 61 on Monday, a bill sponsored by Attorney General Marty Jackley to strengthen South Dakota’s sex offender registry.

“Governor Daugaard’s signature on Senate Bill 61 will lead to clarified requirements for sex offender registration and provide enhancements for habitual registration violations,” Jackley said. “This legislation will strengthen South Dakota’s sex offender registry to better protect our families.”

In 2010, the South Dakota Legislature worked with law enforcement to revise South Dakota’s sex offender registry. Under South Dakota law, any person convicted of a listed sex crime is required to register as a sex offender.

The proposed amendment seeks to further strengthen South Dakota’s registry and keep South Dakota compliant with federal requirements and certification. It clarifies the requirements for registration, including better definitions of “community safety zone” and “school” for registration purposes. It further provides an enhancement for those sex offenders that are convicted of their second and subsequent violations to become a class five felony punishable by a maximum of five years imprisonment and a fine of $10,000.

South Dakota was the fourth registry in the nation to be certified and has a compliance rate of 98.5 percent with 3,616 registered sex offenders.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...