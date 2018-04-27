Release: Governor’s Statement on the Passing of Rep. McPherson

Governor’s Statement on the Passing of Rep. McPherson

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard offered the following statement on the passing of State Rep. Sean McPherson of Rapid City:

“Linda and I are very sorry to hear of Rep. Sean McPherson’s passing. Sean was a good legislator, but more importantly he was a good man: a husband and father, a pastor and a veteran. Linda and I were particularly honored to have Sean and Kris join us last fall in Connecticut to christen the USS South Dakota submarine. We extend our sympathies to Sean’s wife Kris, their children, and their many friends and family at this difficult time.”

