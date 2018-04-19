Release: Grossenburg Implement CEO Endorses Jackley

Grossenburg Implement CEO Endorses Jackley

WINNER, SD: Barry Grossenburg, CEO of the fourth generation family-owned company Grossenburg Implement, is asking South Dakota to make Attorney General Marty Jackley the state’s new governor.

“I’m supporting Marty in this race because I trust him to run the state in the same way that I would run our business,” Grossenburg said. “The governor needs to be a CEO who can lead teams, balance budgets, and outline a vision for growth, and Marty’s proven he’s that kind of leader.”

Grossenburg Implement got its start in 1937, and today has locations in Pierre, Winner and Philip, as well as three locations in Nebraska. Barry has been CEO for 30 years and resides in Winner with Marilyn, his wife of 40 years.

“The Grossenburg name is respected in South Dakota because of the many years of quality service they have provided our ag community,” Jackley said. “My first priority as governor will be creating new and better jobs for South Dakotans, which is why I’m grateful for the advice and support from business leaders like Barry.”

Watch Grossenburg’s endorsement on youtube here or on facebook here.

