Release: Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

PHILIP, SD: Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason has taken the time to stop by and inquire about the challenges that the citizens of Haakon County are facing and has offered advice and solutions” Trask stated

“Jason is the only candidate I have heard actually presenting solutions for addressing and treating the drug epidemic” Trask said. “Beyond Jason’s background as an experienced attorney, he adds leadership and management from overseeing 600 some people as a Lieutenant Colonel and Battalion Commander. I think this lends many skills necessary for the position of Attorney General that I see lacking in the other candidates.”

“I look forward to working with Jason as our next Attorney General; I will be voting for him and I encourage you to do the same.”

Haakon County States Attorney Stephanie Trask resides in Philip, South Dakota. You can learn more about Jason and his campaign at www.jasonforsouthdakota.com

