Release: Housing Needed for 2024 Legislative Session

HOUSING NEEDED FOR 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

PIERRE – The 2024 Legislative Session begins January 9, 2024, bringing legislators, interns, and pages to Pierre for January, February, and March. Those working during session are in need of places to stay for those months.

People in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area with furnished houses, apartments, or rooms they would be willing to rent to a legislator or session employee from January 9 through March 7, 2024, are asked to complete the Housing Questionnaire on the LRC website or call (605) 773-3251 to request that a copy of the housing form be mailed to them. The form requests information on the type of housing being offered, any restrictions (no smoking, no pets), and other information that may be useful to the renter (proximity to the Capitol, available parking). Rental prices are negotiated between the property owner and the person renting the space.

A list of available housing needs to be available for distribution beginning November 10, 2023. The 99th Legislative Session calendar is now available online.

If you have been on the Legislative Housing list in the past and want to make sure your information is current or wish to be removed from the list, call (605) 773-3251 or email [email protected].

-30-