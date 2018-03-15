Release: Hughes County Sheriff Mike Leidholt Endorses Jackley for Governor

Hughes County Sheriff Mike Leidholt Endorses Jackley for Governor

PIERRE, SD: Hughes County Sheriff Mike Leidholt is one of the 62 sheriffs in South Dakota endorsing Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid for governor.

“Ask the members of law enforcement across South Dakota why they’re supporting Marty Jackley, and they’ll tell you about his integrity, his leadership and his heart for the men and women who wear the uniform,” Leidholt said. “He’s stood beside us throughout his career as attorney general, and now we’re standing beside him in his campaign to become South Dakota’s new governor.”

Leidholt has been Hughes County sheriff for 23 years, and his experience has placed him in national leadership positions.

“Sheriff Mike Leidholt is a friend and a trusted leader in Hughes County,” Jackley said. “His work ethic and dedication led to his election as president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, and his many years of law enforcement service have earned the respect and admiration of the entire state. I’m humbled to have his endorsement.”

Leidholt’s endorsement video can be watched here:

