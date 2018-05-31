Release: Hundreds of Rape Kits Left Untested until Public Outcry Forced Jackley to Act

Hundreds of Rape Kits Left Untested until Public Outcry Forced Jackley to Act

Earlier this month, Marty Jackley stood before reporters to say: “I feel strongly that those victims deserve better protections and better rights.” But as Marty Jackley pointed out during Tuesday’s South Dakota Public Broadcasting debate, there’s a difference between a Republican that “talks about things” and a Republican that “does things.”

South Dakota had the capacity to test every rape kit. Still, Marty Jackley’s poor leadership left hundreds of rape kits untested, even though the evidence could have helped “put potential predators behind bars.”



WHY TEST ALL RAPE KITS?

“Mandatory testing of every rape kit can make or break a criminal case… Kit analysis can also expose serial offenders…” (Argus Leader, 19 July 2015)

HOW LARGE WAS THE BACKLOG?

The “Sioux Falls Police Department had been sitting on more than 350 untested rape kits, including 225 that it sent to the state crime lab [which Marty Jackley oversees] in 2014.” The backlog meant “officials could be missing opportunities to match DNA samples with known offenders….” (Argus Leader, 19 December 2015)

DID SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE THE CAPACITY?

“South Dakota has the capacity to test all its rape kits – the state’s forensics lab in Pierre is quicker and more efficient than the national average, and the cost is minimal.” (Argus Leader, 19 July 2015)

IF SOUTH DAKOTA HAD THE CAPACITY, WHY WASN’T THIS A PRIORITY?

“Jackley said there is no time table for clearing the backlog of untested kits, and that expediting the process would require money to hire another examiner. He said he’s reluctant to request that funding from the Legislature….” (Argus Leader, 19 December 2015)

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE PUBLIC OUTCRY?

Despite the December 19 reluctance over hiring an additional forensic scientist to help clear the backlog, “Marty Jackley … approved the new position Monday, a day after the Argus Leader reported on the state’s slow progress clearing the backlog.” (Associated Press, 23 December 2015) The following year, the state legislature passed legislation requiring “the testing of all rape kits going forward.” (Argus Leader, 27 October 2016)

IS INACTION A PATTERN FOR MARTY JACKLEY?

>>> Only after the Argus Leader drew attention to the backlog of rape kits did Marty Jackley act.

>>> Only after a federal judge ordered Jackley’s DCI director to appear in court to explain why the state had delayed Laura Kaiser’s settlement did Marty Jackley act.

>>> Only after Kristi Noem spoke out did Marty Jackley bring the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission into compliance with state transparency laws.

“Marty Jackley is right. There’s a difference between a Republican that talks about things, and a Republican like Kristi Noem that does things,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager.

