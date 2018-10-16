Release: In Hypocritical New Ad, Sutton Accuses Noem of Doing Exactly What He Did

In Hypocritical New Ad, Sutton Accuses Noem of Doing Exactly What He Did

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Billie Sutton’s latest ad claims the Noem campaign transferred certain funds “even though South Dakotans voted to make it illegal.” Beyond the fact that Noem’s transfer was fully compliant with South Dakota law, Billie Sutton fails to mention he did the exact same thing, accepting $100,000 from Tim Johnson for South Dakota and transferring more than $27,000 from Sutton for Senate.

The biggest difference? While Noem’s support – which was largely contributed by South Dakotans – came from those who believe in her low-tax vision for South Dakota, Sutton’s contributions were collected from a D.C. Democratic insider who voted for one of history’s largest tax hikes, Obamacare.

“The hypocrisy coming from Billie Sutton is unending,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “Whether it’s his stance on pro-life issues, a state income tax, or campaign finance, the only thing consistent about Billie Sutton’s record is that he says one thing and does another.”

After IM22 passed, certain routine committee-to-committee transfers were no longer allowed. Both candidates transferred money outside of the roughly three months that IM22 was effective.

