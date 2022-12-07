Release: Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations to meet

INTERIM JOINT COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS TO MEET

PIERRE – The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their seventh meeting of the 2022 Interim on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, to allow for both remote and in-person participation. The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Representative Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Senator Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton).

Among the items that will be discussed are Letter of Intent Reports and the Family Support 360 program. Public testimony will also be taken. The full agenda is available online.

In addition to Representative Karr and Senator Hunhoff, committee members include Representatives Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls), Mary Fitzgerald (R-Spearfish), Randy Gross (R-Elkton), Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Liz May (R-Kyle), John Mills (R-Volga), and Tina Mulally (R-Rapid City); and Senators Bryan Breitling (R-Miller), Brock Greenfield (R-Clark), David Johnson (R-Rapid City), Jack Kolbeck (R-Sioux Falls), Ryan Maher (R-Isabel), Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls), and John Wiik (R-Big Stone City).

-30-