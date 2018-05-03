Release: Jackley Announces Ag and Rail Platforms

Jackley Announces Ag and Rail Platforms



PIERRE: After traveling the state to meet with producers from every corner of South Dakota, Attorney General Marty Jackley is announcing his platform for the future of South Dakota agriculture and rail.

“Our team’s plan is informed by our personal experiences with farming and ranching, as well as the expertise of the stakeholders who have joined our campaign by and for South Dakota,” Jackley said. “After traveling the state to listen to farmers, ranchers, processors, cooperatives, truckers, researchers, and agriculture education instructors, I’ve heard the voices who make up the backbone of our agricultural way of life. All of those voices brought together helped build our Growing South Dakota Ag Initiative to support the more than 31,000 farms and ranches across our state.”

Jackley’s ag and rail platforms call for action on the following:

Enhance transportation infrastructure, including rail projects at the Wolsey Interchange, Napa Junction, and improvements to existing state-owned rail.

“When our ag economy is strong, all of South Dakota is strong,” Jackley said. “Together, we can build the infrastructure, create the value, and generate the capital we need to maximize our ag industry’s competitiveness and provide an even brighter future for rural South Dakota.”

