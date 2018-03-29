Release – Jackley Announces Commitment to South Dakota Veterans

Jackley Announces Commitment to South Dakota Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, SD: To honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his Commitment to South Dakota Veterans.

“Today we honor the brave service of the 192 South Dakotans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War, pray for the missing and POWs, and thank God for the safety of those who returned,” Jackley said. “They fought for their friends, their families and their flag, and now it’s our turn to fight for them.”

Jackley’s pledge to veterans includes commitments to:

Respect the ideas and ideals defended by the courageous actions of our military, including the flag and the national anthem.

the ideas and ideals defended by the courageous actions of our military, including the flag and the national anthem. Work with our more than 20 veteran service organizations here in South Dakota to ensure they have a voice in state government and promote Americanism programs for our youth.

with our more than 20 veteran service organizations here in South Dakota to ensure they have a voice in state government and promote Americanism programs for our youth. Insist that the federal government live up to its obligations to America’s heroes.

that the federal government live up to its obligations to America’s heroes. Fight to save the Black Hills VA Health Care System in Hot Springs.

to save the Black Hills VA Health Care System in Hot Springs. Visit Veteran’s Administration hospitals to verify that South Dakota has the facilities to provide the health care our veterans deserve.

Veteran’s Administration hospitals to verify that South Dakota has the facilities to provide the health care our veterans deserve. Promote the State Veterans Home Endowment Fund to enhance the quality of life for the residents at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veteran’s Home.

the State Veterans Home Endowment Fund to enhance the quality of life for the residents at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veteran’s Home. Direct the Department of Veteran’s Affairs and the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) to assess the affordable housing and retirement options for our veterans.

the Department of Veteran’s Affairs and the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) to assess the affordable housing and retirement options for our veterans. Support the new Veteran’s Cemetery near Sioux Falls and the expansion of the Black Hills National Cemetery.

the new Veteran’s Cemetery near Sioux Falls and the expansion of the Black Hills National Cemetery. Support the critical mission of our South Dakota National Guard as commander-in-chief.

the critical mission of our South Dakota National Guard as commander-in-chief. Advocate for Ellsworth Air Force Base and other facilities vital to our national security.

for Ellsworth Air Force Base and other facilities vital to our national security. Commit to hiring veterans at all levels of state government. Those veterans who wish to continue their service to South Dakota by working in state government will be welcomed by the Jackley administration.

The Jackley Commitment to South Dakota Veterans is the result of a collaborative effort of veterans like Gary Van Regenmorter of Sioux Falls, who endorsed Jackley in a video released today.

Van Regenmorter is a Marine who served in Vietnam from May 1965 to June 1966. He is currently owner and manager of Koality Construction in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve talked to Marty about PTSD and the other challenges our veterans face when they return home,” Van Regenmorter said. “Veterans’ issues are important to him, and he’s the right choice to lead South Dakota.”

Watch Van Regenmorter’s endorsement video:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...