Release: Jackley Announces “Destination South Dakota” Tourism Initiative

Jackley Announces “Destination South Dakota” Tourism Initiative

PIERRE, SD: Today, Marty Jackley announced his “Destination South Dakota” Tourism Initiative featuring a five-point plan to promote the tourism industry, create new jobs and grow the economy:

1 Double the “Million Dollar Challenge” to increase funding for the Matching Dollar Challenge Grant Program to $2 million annually.

2 One More Day Campaign to encourage visitors to spend another day during their trip to South Dakota.

3 Increase the Pheasant Population to restore the pheasant population, including the creation of a voluntary habitat stamp and license plate to help fund habitat.

4 Recreation Infrastructure Development to invest in recreation infrastructure across the state that will increase tourism, improve our quality of life, and grow our economy.

5 Year-Round Economic Engine to expand the tourism industry beyond the traditional “peak season” to all months of the year.

“Investing in our state’s tourism industry is one of the best investments we can make to create new jobs and grow our economy,” said Marty Jackley. “Every $1 invested in the Department of Tourism’s marketing campaign results in $51 in visitor spending and $4 in tax revenue for our state.”

The full plan is available at http://action.martyjackley.com/tourism and a copy is attached.

-30-

