Release: Jackley Announces Faith and Family Initiative

PIERRE, SD: On Palm Sunday Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his Faith and Family Initiative to protect religious freedom and strengthen South Dakota families.

“As we enter Holy Week, we recall that we live in a state where ‘Under God the people rule,'” Jackley said. “In the face of federal overreach and unlawful mandates, I have repeatedly fought as attorney general to protect the religious freedom enshrined by our Constitution, and I will continue to be an unwavering advocate as governor.”

The Jackley Faith and Family Initiative includes the following commitments:

Host Annual Faith Leaders' Summit. Churches and faith-based organizations are on the front lines confronting poverty, homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness, hopelessness and depression, and Jackley will hear those stories at an annual meeting with faith leaders.

Promote a Culture of Life in South Dakota. Jackley will speak out against the taking of innocent life and sign legislation that protects the unborn, the elderly, the mentally ill and the disabled.

Support Strong Families. Jackley will support pregnancy resource centers, help lines and other outreach centers where women can receive help during and after their pregnancy. He will also assist adoption centers and other organizations that offer alternatives to abortion.

Support Mental Health Treatment and Addiction Recovery. Jackley holds a comprehensive view on the meaning of pro-life, and will direct a task force to assess South Dakota's readiness to combat mental illness and addiction.

Challenge DC Mandates that Conflict with Constitution and Conscience. Jackley will oppose federal overreach on issues related to religious displays, government support for abortion and illegal insurance mandates.

Protect the Rights of Students. The rights of all South Dakota students, from K-12 to college campuses, to pray, express their religious faith and peaceably assemble must be protected. Jackley is also committed to protecting the privacy and dignity rights of every South Dakota student.

Defend Conscientious Objection. Jackley will oppose any effort to attack, defund or delegitimize health care providers, insurance providers and employers who refuse to perform, facilitate or pay for procedures or treatments that violate sincerely held religious beliefs.

Protect the Rights of Teachers and Faith-Based Organizations. The freedom to act consistent with sincerely held religious beliefs regarding traditional marriage must be protected.

The plan can be read in its entirety here.

