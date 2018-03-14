Release: Jackley Announces “Open and Honest Government Initiative”

Jackley Announces “Open and Honest Government Initiative”

PIERRE, SD: South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his Open and Honest Government Initiative Wednesday, a policy agenda aimed at ensuring accountability in state government.

“In recognition of national Sunshine Week, we wanted our fourth policy initiative to reaffirm our commitment to transparency and honesty in state government,” Jackley said. “Like all our policy initiatives, the Open and Honest Government Initiative is the result of a collaborative effort with input from the citizens of our great state.”

The initiative highlights the action Jackley has taken as attorney general to make government more accountable and outlines an agenda to build on that progress. The six major points include:

1. Initiate a new open government task force to review ways to make state communications and records more available to the public.

2. Strengthen the Government Accountability Board.

3. Clarify open meetings law to prevent government entities from abusing executive sessions to hide information from the public.

4. Adopt new technologies that give us the ability to broadcast meetings more efficiently than ever before.

5. Support legislation requiring settlements negotiated by government entities to be public unless confidentiality is necessary to protect victims of crime.

6. Require statewide candidates to report contributions and expenditures more frequently so voters have campaign finance information in a timely manner, and reform campaign finance laws to require candidates to disclose when they are coordinating with Super PACS or other organizations.

The Open and Honest Government Initiative can be read in its entirety here.

