Release: Jackley Announces Workforce Development Initiative

Jackley Announces Workforce Development Initiative
PIERRE, SD: In a new policy initiative that builds upon his vision for the future of South Dakota’s economy, Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his plan to expand workforce development.
“We’ve taken our Hometown South Dakota tour to every corner of the state, and this Workforce Development Initiative is the result of those conversations,” Jackley said. “The input from mayors, county commissioners, business leaders, educators and hardworking families helped us refine a message that harnesses South Dakota’s strengths and addresses our challenges head-on.”
Jackley’s plan for workforce development calls for the following:
- Transform unemployment insurance to increase accountability.
- Prepare young people for 21st century work by keeping higher education affordable.
- Adapt to the changing needs of employers by aligning education offerings with state workforce needs.
- Emphasize dual credit, stackable credits and workforce-ready skills.
- Support and grow existing workforce programs like SD WINS, Dakota Roots and Career Launch.
- Connect South Dakota youth to employers through Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), apprenticeships and public-private partnerships.
- Tie scholarships and other incentives to in-state placement.
- Build hometown jobs with REDI Fund investment.
Read the full Jackley Workforce Development Initiative here
Governor Jackley could be using inmates from the Dept of Corrections to clean up the SD Superfund sites? Save taxpayer money, get them outside and back to work learning good skills at the same time.
New Release – Jackley Announces Logo Development Initiative.
The Jackley campaign announced today that they will leave no logo behind, and will be issuing several more initiatives to use all the logos they came with for the campaign.
They have another logo coming soon. It shows the look on Marty’s face when Kristi received a standing ovation at the Fall River Lincoln Day Event. It was priceless.
I’m not sure the gaggle of congressional staff that she brings to campaign events standing and whistling really qualifies as a “standing ovation”, but what do I know?
This translates to “wow, this is actually a good plan. Hang on while I find some trivial to be negative about.”
Really pathetic
I like it- I think workforce development is the most important issue for our state right now. I run a small business and struggle to find workers. It is hard to expand without a good workforce.
Hard to find ones that will pass a drug test too