Release: Jackley Articulates Vision and South Dakota Solutions at South Dakota Newspaper Association Debate

Jackley Articulates Vision and South Dakota Solutions at South Dakota Newspaper Association Debate

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley sent a clear message at today’s South Dakota Newspaper Association Debate: The state’s new governor needs to have vision, experience, and a detailed policy platform built on South Dakota solutions.

“We’re proud of our state’s limited government, pro-business reputation, and I’ve put forward a set of proposals to lead South Dakota into a new era of growth,” Jackley said after the debate.

Jackley offered specific solutions to the challenges offered by the panel of South Dakota journalists, including:

Education and workforce development: Jackley talked about his plan to support dual credit, stackable credits, and workforce ready skills. He specifically addressed the funding formala and is the only candidate who promised to bring teachers, parents, and students to the table to discuss education funding.

Agriculture and rural development: Jackley talked about working on his family farm and wife’s family ranch. In his Growing South Dakota Ag Inititative and his Rail Initiative , Jackley outlined a vision to increase commodity competition and raise take-home pay for South Dakota producers.

Open and collaborative approach to governing: Jackley is the only candidate whose platform includes a pledge to bring mayors, county commissioners , local businessmen and women, and faith leaders to the table in the form of volunteer task forces and commissions.

Government transparency: Jackley championed whistleblower protection, media access to meetings and court proceedings, and proposed a new volunteer government accountability task force. He is the only Republican candidate for governor who has released his travel records. Jackley also introduced legislation that was passed to strenghten anti-corruption laws.

Second Amendment protection: Jackley talked about his commitment to defending the Second Amendment. He has an A+ rating from the NRA and vowed to sign constitutional carry legislation.

Housing: Jackley offered governor’s houses and more flexible use of the REDI fund as solutions to housing challenges in rural communities. His Hometown Initiative focuses on close relationships with local leadership and collaborative decision making.

Tribal relations: Jackley discussed his commitment to reconciliation and strengthening relations with the nine Native American Tribes in South Dakota. Jackley has placed an enrolled tribal member on the Law Enforcement Training Commission. As US Attorney and Attorney General, Jackley has appeared before tribal councils to talk about the importance of relationships. Jackley has also made tribal law enforcement officials special assistant attorney generals so they can work together.

Connectivity and infrastructure: Jackley talked about the importance of improving broadband access in South Dakota and he is the only candidate to release a Cybersecurity Initiative that calls for the creation of a South Dakota Cybersecurity Consortium.

Human trafficking and public safety: Jackley talked about his proven record and leadership on strenghtening human trafficking and drug laws in South Dakota. He also talked about how South Dakota is a safe state because of the men and women who serve in law enforcement.

Support for President Trump: Jackley reiterated his support for President Trump’s agenda. He praised the President for his leadership on securing the border and tax reform and challeged Washington to do their part to build the wall, secure our borders, and to control spending.

“I have a postive vision to move our state forward and South Dakota solutions to address our challenges,” Jackley said. “I look forward to meeting with as many South Dakotans as possible in the coming weeks as I travel the state asking for their vote.”

-30-

Like this: Like Loading...