Release: Jackley campaign posts new TV ad

Jackley Launches New Statewide TV Ad: “Running”

PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley shows South Dakotans he has what it takes to go the distance in a new statewide TV ad launched Thursday.

Jackley, who ran track in high school and at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, is now running the most important race of his life.

“The lessons about heart, endurance and teamwork that I learned during my days as a student athlete are still guiding me today,” Jackley said. “We have an incredible team of volunteers spreading our conservative message far and wide, and we’re confident our campaign by South Dakotans for South Dakotans will put us over the top on June 5. ”

Jackley overcame a serious high school football knee injury to receive eight varsity athletic “M” awards in college track and cross country, and has been inducted in the School of Mines Hardrocker Hall of Fame with his cross country teammates.

The new ad highlights Jackley’s policy priorities in addition to his business experience as a law partner and his executive experience as attorney general.



