Release: Jackley Convenes Economic Round Table in Kimball

Jackley Convenes Economic Round Table in Kimball

KIMBALL, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley met with business and community leaders from Kimball, Chamberlain and White Lake today for the second in a series of economic round tables he’s holding around the state.

“The best ideas come from the people who build businesses, work every day to make payroll and manage our hometowns,” Jackley said. “Today’s conversation was yet another reminder that not all South Dakota towns are facing the same challenges, which is why we’re trying to meet people in a diverse range of communities on our tour.”

The round table gathered leaders from four different counties and included mayors, county commissioners, business owners, regional planners, school administrators and law enforcement.

Dan and Corinne Overweg, owners of Overweg Repair on Main Street, were two of the business owners in attendance. Their business on Main Street has served Kimball for 32 years, and they gave Jackley a tour of their establishment following the round table.

“The Overwegs employ 10 people and have provided tremendous service for Kimball and the surrounding area, but they told me that government has put roadblocks in their way,” Jackley said. “As small business owners, they’ve been forced to confront the towering costs imposed by Obamacare, a law that I’ve continued to fight as South Dakota’s attorney general.”

Jackley will continue his economic round table tour in De Smet on Wednesday, followed by a stop in Brookings that evening.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...