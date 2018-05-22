Release: Jackley Finishes First in SD Fundraising Race

Jackley Finishes First in SD Fundraising Race

PIERRE, SD: The Jackley for Governor campaign announced today that it has outraised the Noem for Governor campaign in the race for South Dakota contributions.

“This is a campaign by South Dakotans for South Dakotans, and the numbers prove it,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “During the pre-primary season, 97 percent of our contributions came from right here in South Dakota, while Congresswoman Noem received more than $100,000 from out-of-state PACs and individuals who won’t be voting in the primary.”

Final campaign finance reports in the Republican primary reveal Attorney General Marty Jackley has outraised Congresswoman Noem by over $163,000 since she announced her candidacy in November 2016.

“In the past five months people in Florida gave more money to the Congresswoman than 11 of the largest counties in South Dakota,” Glodt said. “Marty’s focus is winning support in South Dakota, not Miami.”

Despite the Congresswoman’s transfer of nearly $1.2 million from out-of-state PACs to her campaign for governor, Jackley’s strong grassroots support has significantly closed the cash-on-hand gap. He outraised Noem in all but three of the largest counties in the state.

“This is a story of two very different campaigns,” Glodt said. “Team Jackley is beholden to no one except South Dakota voters, and we’re grateful to all the supporters who launched Marty into first place when it comes to South Dakota fundraising.”

