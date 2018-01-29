Release: Jackley Leads All Candidates in Fundraising for 2017

From the Campaign:

Jackley Leads All Candidates in Fundraising for 2017

PIERRE, SD: South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his campaign for governor raised over $1 million in 2017, 92 percent of which came from South Dakotans. The historic number breaks the single-year record for money raised by a gubernatorial campaign in a South Dakota primary.

“This is a campaign by South Dakotans for South Dakotans,” Jackley said. “The outpouring of support from across the state is humbling, and the fact that nearly all of our donations have come from South Dakota shows just how much momentum we have moving forward.”

Marty Jackley for Governor raised $920,016.99 in 2017 and Friends of Marty Jackley raised $118,000 for a combined total of $1,038,016.99.

Jackley led all gubernatorial candidates with the highest total raised and the highest percent of contributions from individual donors. Jackley also received the least amount of PAC contributions.

“Our campaign is being funded by South Dakotans,” Jackley said. “I don’t think South Dakotans want out-of-state special interests picking their new governor. That’s why we’re running a positive, visionary campaign built on ideas that come from the people who live here.”

