Release: Jackley Meets with President Trump’s Legal Team

Jackley Meets with President Trump’s Legal Team

WASHINGTON, DC: Just seven days from South Dakota’s historic U.S. Supreme Court tax fairness case, Attorney General Marty Jackley is meeting with President Donald Trump’s legal team.

The meeting at the Department of Justice gives Jackley and the Office of the Solicitor General an opportunity to outline their strategy for SD v Wayfair.

“We’re extremely grateful that President Trump has joined our coalition of 45 attorneys general to level the playing field for Main Street,” Jackley said. “We argued in our final brief yesterday that the revenue lost during out-of-state internet transactions is enough to add nearly $1,000 in education funding for every public high school student in the country—that directly impacts South Dakota.”

Jackley will have 15 minutes to present South Dakota’s case next Tuesday, followed by 10 minutes from the Solicitor General and 30 minutes from out-of-state retailers. Five minutes will be reserved for rebuttal by Jackley.

Both Trump and his Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow have maintained that a favorable ruling for South Dakota would level the playing field for Main Street businesses.

