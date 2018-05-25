Release: Jackley Pushes Task Forces and More Government, But AG Commission Woefully Out of Compliance

Jackley Pushes Task Forces and More Government, But AG Commission Woefully Out of Compliance
Marty Jackley continues to push for more government boards, commissions, and blue ribbon task forces, but one of three commissions under the Attorney General’s Office is woefully out of compliance with the transparency requirements of South Dakota law.
More specifically, enacted in 2017, SB116 requires “financial statements; audit reports; a list of the members of the board or commission; a schedule of future meetings; public meeting materials that are available before a public meeting; meeting minutes; and annual reports” be made available on the State Boards and Commissions website.
The Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission under Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office, however, appears to be woefully out of compliance with state law. According to https://boardsandcommissions.s
-
No Board Members are listed;
-
Despite agendas for a February 27-28, 2018, meeting, no minutes have been posted nor has any indication been made that the event was postponed or canceled; and
-
No other documents, such as annual reports, have been made available to the public.
“If Marty Jackley’s push for more government boards and commissions was really about building a bridge between the people and Pierre, why would he sidestep South Dakota transparency laws and keep the public in the dark about this commission’s work?” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “The bottom line is that these candidates come at the governorship from two very different perspectives. Even with 134 boards and commissions that he can’t keep track of, Marty Jackley doesn’t think we have enough government. Kristi Noem, on the other hand, believes South Dakota should better use the resources we already have in place and streamline them where possible. Conservatives like Kristi Noem know bigger government isn’t the answer.”
I guess we will wait for an explanation before we move on to the next drive by attack.
It does befuddled me how she can express so much contempt for the 134 bodies mentioned. How can she overlook the fact that these are almost completely filled with influential South Dakotans who must now wonder if they will be taken seriously in a Noem administration.
South Dakotans haven’t been taken seriously in eight years by Congresswoman Noem. Why would things change under Governor Noem?
Is Kristi losing? She is giving that impression.
This is ridiculous. Can someone please speak honestly about issues that matter?
Desperation
Kelly,
They don’t wonder. Last night she made it clear she thinks she is smarter than all of them put together. This is similar to the bait and switch of King Louis Napoleon- Gain power by appealing to the people only to claim later the crown is from God. I am repulsed.
Whoever this Queenmaker-wannabe is who is starting to look like a puppeteer needs to crawl back under the rock from which he came.
South Dakota has always led the nation with regard to citizen involvement and governance. This ain’t South Dakota.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but amen, Troy. Noem is looking less and less like a candidate in her own right and more and more like a pawn who says and does whatever her DC minder (Brasell) tells her to.
Troy:
OK, you sent me back to the history books! I thought you were referring to Napoleon III, and I was apparently correct. See: https://www.historytoday.com/richard-cavendish/louis-napoleon-elected-president-france
I bet this is brazzell’s last SD campaign.
I’m pretty sure it’s Noem’s last.