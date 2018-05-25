Release: Jackley Pushes Task Forces and More Government, But AG Commission Woefully Out of Compliance

Jackley Pushes Task Forces and More Government, But AG Commission Woefully Out of Compliance

Marty Jackley continues to push for more government boards, commissions, and blue ribbon task forces, but one of three commissions under the Attorney General’s Office is woefully out of compliance with the transparency requirements of South Dakota law.

More specifically, enacted in 2017, SB116 requires “financial statements; audit reports; a list of the members of the board or commission; a schedule of future meetings; public meeting materials that are available before a public meeting; meeting minutes; and annual reports” be made available on the State Boards and Commissions website.

The Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission under Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office, however, appears to be woefully out of compliance with state law. According to https://boardsandcommissions.s d.gov:

No Board Members are listed;

Despite agendas for a February 27-28, 2018, meeting, no minutes have been posted nor has any indication been made that the event was postponed or canceled; and

No other documents, such as annual reports, have been made available to the public.

“If Marty Jackley’s push for more government boards and commissions was really about building a bridge between the people and Pierre, why would he sidestep South Dakota transparency laws and keep the public in the dark about this commission’s work?” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “The bottom line is that these candidates come at the governorship from two very different perspectives. Even with 134 boards and commissions that he can’t keep track of, Marty Jackley doesn’t think we have enough government. Kristi Noem, on the other hand, believes South Dakota should better use the resources we already have in place and streamline them where possible. Conservatives like Kristi Noem know bigger government isn’t the answer.”

