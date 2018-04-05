Release: Jackley Releases Third Statewide TV Ad: “Trust”

Jackley Releases Third Statewide TV Ad: “Trust”

PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley launched his third statewide television ad of the primary election this week.

“We want the people of South Dakota to know that our vision for moving our state forward comes from them,” Jackley said. “We’re visiting every corner of the state on our Hometown South Dakota tour, and the policies that we’ve developed—our Commitment to South Dakota Veterans , our initiatives for Faith and Family , Open and Honest Government , Pheasant Hunting , Destination South Dakota , and Main Street Fairness —they’re all part of our campaign by and for South Dakotans.”

The ad highlights Jackley’s record of fighting for states’ rights, as well as his positions on protecting human life, defending the Second Amendment and attracting new jobs and businesses to South Dakota. The endorsements of 62 local sheriffs are also featured.

“Our incredible volunteers have put solid momentum behind us going into April,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “We’ve set records for fundraising and petition signatures while attracting large crowds to events even in our smallest communities. The grassroots energy is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in a gubernatorial primary.”

Watch Jackley’s new ad on youtube

-30-

