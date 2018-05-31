Release: Jackley Stands with Lawyers, Lobbyists, Pierre Politicians

Jackley Stands with Lawyers, Lobbyists, Pierre Politicians
Following Marty Jackley’s press conference today, Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor campaign manager, released the following statement:
“We’re grateful to Marty Jackley for bringing together so many lawyers, lobbyists, Pierre politicians, and state contractors to point out the differences between our campaigns. He’s a government lawyer who will maintain the status quo that’s led to scandals, mismanagement and million-dollar settlements. Kristi Noem is a farmer, rancher, and small business owner, who understands the struggles normal South Dakotans face.”
Why would Glodt think that a presser with literally 4 people in the audience, featuring people who were already Jackley supporters, would turn anyone from “undecided” to “yes?”
Does “government lawyer” poll well for you Mr. Brasell? I am proud to be one of 53 State’s Attorneys endorsing Marty Jackley. I am proud to be a “government lawyer” representing the state and the citizens of my county and honored to serve. Your DC tactics are only motivating small town/small county “government lawyers” like myself to work hard for Marty in the next five days to ensure this type of divisive DC politics does not take up residence in Pierre.
>>> Only after the Argus Leader drew attention to the backlog of rape kits did Marty Jackley act.
>>> Only after a federal judge ordered Jackley’s DCI director to appear in court to explain why the state had delayed Laura Kaiser’s settlement did Marty Jackley act.
>>> Only after Kristi Noem spoke out did Marty Jackley bring the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission into compliance with state transparency laws.
Boohoo, Shane. It’s pretty well known lawyers aren’t well liked.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallmccarthy/2018/01/04/americas-most-and-least-trusted-professions-infographic/