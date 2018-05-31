Release: Jackley Stands with Lawyers, Lobbyists, Pierre Politicians

Jackley Stands with Lawyers, Lobbyists, Pierre Politicians

Following Marty Jackley’s press conference today, Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor campaign manager, released the following statement:

“We’re grateful to Marty Jackley for bringing together so many lawyers, lobbyists, Pierre politicians, and state contractors to point out the differences between our campaigns. He’s a government lawyer who will maintain the status quo that’s led to scandals, mismanagement and million-dollar settlements. Kristi Noem is a farmer, rancher, and small business owner, who understands the struggles normal South Dakotans face.”

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...