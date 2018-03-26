Release: Jackley Submits Over 8,000 Ballot Signatures

Jackley Submits Over 8,000 Ballot Signatures

PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley submitted more than 8,000 nominating petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s office today.

“I’m sincerely humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve seen across the state,” Jackley said. “Each one of our more than 300 petition carriers worked hard to share our positive, conservative message, and this victory really belongs to them.”

The signature count surpasses previous records for statewide primary campaigns. The Dennis Daugaard campaign collected 6,300 signatures in 2010, and the Rounds for Senate campaign collected just over 7,000 signatures in 2014. The Jackley campaign collected 8,264 nominating signatures.

“I’ve been working on campaigns for over 25 years and Marty Jackley has the strongest grassroots support I have ever seen for a candidate in a Republican primary,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “The fact that our hardworking team has already made personal contact with more than 8,000 Republican voters who support Marty Jackley is another clear sign of Jackley’s grassroots momentum.”

Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to submit their petition signatures to the secretary of state.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...