Release: Jackley Submits Over 8,000 Ballot Signatures

Jackley Submits Over 8,000 Ballot Signatures
PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley submitted more than 8,000 nominating petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s office today.
“I’m sincerely humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve seen across the state,” Jackley said. “Each one of our more than 300 petition carriers worked hard to share our positive, conservative message, and this victory really belongs to them.”
The signature count surpasses previous records for statewide primary campaigns. The Dennis Daugaard campaign collected 6,300 signatures in 2010, and the Rounds for Senate campaign collected just over 7,000 signatures in 2014. The Jackley campaign collected 8,264 nominating signatures.
“I’ve been working on campaigns for over 25 years and Marty Jackley has the strongest grassroots support I have ever seen for a candidate in a Republican primary,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “The fact that our hardworking team has already made personal contact with more than 8,000 Republican voters who support Marty Jackley is another clear sign of Jackley’s grassroots momentum.”
Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to submit their petition signatures to the secretary of state.
Now that is impressive. How many did the others turn in?
*eye roll*
Typical Glodt, thinking the number of signatures you turn in means something
Yeah- it is really dumb to have hundreds of people across the state promoting your candidate to their friends and family as they collect signatures. Grassroots politics is way overrated. Only pretty TV ads matter.
“I’m sincerely humbled by the way so many people see how great I am.”
At the very least it means they are working their tails off.
Here is the value of large signature numbers: Tests your organization.
Helps your confidence regarding ability to get out yard signs or turn out people for a rally, etc.
I’ve seen more than one campaign have plans for a big impact event and it goes “poof” because the organization stumbled. Procuring signatures is a good way to see the holes in your organization.