Release: Jackley Wins South Dakota Chamber Poll

PIERRE, SD: In a South Dakota Chamber of Commerce poll conducted Thursday at their annual Business Day gathering in the state capital, a majority of the Chamber members from around the state said they supported Attorney General Marty Jackley for governor.

Asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 60 percent chose Jackley, while 23 percent chose Congresswoman Kristi Noem and 17 percent chose State Senator Billie Sutton:

“I’m incredibly grateful for such a positive outpouring of support from members of the Chamber, but this is about more than supporting my candidacy for governor,” Jackley said. “To me this is a message of support for the ideas that we’ve been circulating throughout the business community the past several months.”

The poll comes after the release of three policy initiatives from the Jackley campaign. Destination South Dakota addressed the state’s tourism industry, and the Pheasant Hunting Initiative pitched a plan to restore the population of the state bird. This week’s Hometown South Dakota Initiative offered five proposals for economic growth.

“Since creating new jobs is our top priority, we’ve been seeking input from small businesses and community leaders across the state, and our policy initiatives will continue to reflect the advice that we receive,” Jackley said. “Our campaign is truly a team effort, and our message to the Chamber is that we want to partner with them to make South Dakota an attractive place to live, work and do business.”

This is the second year in a row those polled by the Chamber have thrown their support behind Jackley, who received 39 percent of the vote last year compared to 24 percent for Noem and 11 percent for Sutton.

