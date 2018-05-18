Release: Jackson County States Attorney Daniel Van Gorp Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Jackson County States Attorney Daniel Van Gorp Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

KADOKA, SD: Jackson County States Attorney Daniel Van Gorp endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason has all of the skills necessary to do the job from his extensive leadership experience and his tremendous experience as a skilled attorney,” Van Gorp said. “Jason puts together the two important aspects of being an Attorney General, by having skills beyond just being an attorney.”

“I was especially impressed by Jason taking the time to visit with me in person at my office in Kadoka to discuss prosecution issues that concern Jackson County,” Van Gorp continued. “This showed me Jason’s commitment to interact with even the most rural counties in South Dakota.”

“Jason is the candidate with ideas and solutions that will help our state and I believe that will assist me in my capacity as State’s Attorney and serving the people of Jackson County and our state,” Van Gorp stated. “I look forward to working with Jason as our next Attorney General, he has my full endorsement. I will be voting for him at the convention and I encourage everyone to do the same.”

Van Gorp has a private practice in, and also resides in Kadoka, South Dakota. He has been the Jackson County State’s Attorney since 2009.

