Release: Jamison Turns in Petitions to Qualify on April 10 Mayoral Ballot

Jamison Turns in Petitions to Qualify on April 10 Mayoral Ballot

SIOUX FALLS, SD – January 29, 2018 – South Dakota State Representative and former two-term city councilman, Greg Jamison, turned in his nominating petitions to the Sioux Falls City Clerk at 8:10 a.m. this morning to qualify to have his name officially on the ballot for the April 10th Sioux Falls City Mayor’s race.

Friday, January 26, was the first day nominating petitions were allowed to be taken out to collect signatures. Jamison turned in 20 pages of petitions today, and is the first mayoral candidate to turn in his nominating petitions.

Candidates who desire to be on the Sioux Falls mayoral ballot have until 5 p.m. on February 23rd to collect the 200 signatures needed to qualify for inclusion on the ballot. The official petitions have space for 20 registered voters to nominate the candidate.

While some see the petition gathering as a legal formality, Jamison understands the value of generating community support for his campaign.

“This is a very exciting day for our campaign and Sioux Falls taxpayers,” Jamison said, “I promised a grassroots campaign when announcing my candidacy and this shows our campaign is ready to win on April 10th.”

“I’m the only candidate who can bring people in our city together. I have big plans for Sioux Falls and possess the vision and experience to lead ourcity into the future,” Jamison added.

# # #

