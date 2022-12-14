Release: Johnson, O’Halleran, Rounds RESPECT Heads to President’s Desk

Johnson, O’Halleran, Rounds RESPECT Heads to President’s Desk

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act passed the U.S. House by 349-80. This bill repeals discriminatory federal laws targeting Native Americans and was led by U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), and Tom Cole (R-OK) in the U.S. House and sponsored by Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) in the U.S. Senate.

“Repealing these laws is a step in the right direction to right the wrongs against Native Americans,” said Johnson. “There is no reason these archaic and discriminatory laws remain on the books. Senator Rounds’ leadership on this bill was key to getting it passed in the Senate, and I am proud to help usher the RESPECT Act across the finish line in the House.”

Background:

The RESPECT Act repeals eleven federal laws, found here, that discriminate against Native Americans. One of which is the “Indian Reform Schools” that forcibly removed Native American children from their family and placed them in boarding schools.

The RESPECT Act is supported by the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association (GPTCA) and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

