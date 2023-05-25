Release: Johnson’s Applauds SCOTUS Ruling on Sackett v. EPA

Johnson’s Applauds SCOTUS Ruling on Sackett v. EPA

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision inSackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) affecting the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Sacketts, protecting farmers, ranchers, small businesses, and rural communities across South Dakota and America.

“For years, WOTUS has been used as a political football for Administrations to advance their climate agenda and it’s caused uncertainty and stress for farmers and ranchers,” said Johnson. “Today’s SCOTUS ruling on Sackett v. EPA is a huge win for rural America. Navigable waters cannot include every small puddle, stream, and ditch. I’m glad our agricultural producers will finally have some certainty. I’ll continue working with my colleagues in Congress to prevent the Biden Administration from placing overly burdensome regulations on our producers.”

