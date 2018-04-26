Release: Kingsbury County States Attorney Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Kingsbury County States Attorney Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

DeSmet, SD: Kingsbury County States Attorney Gregg Gass endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason has earned my endorsement with his ideas to make improvements to SB 70 and SB 73 as well as his understanding of the issues of Kingsbury County.” Gass said “Jason is someone I know I can work with and call upon for advice and assistance in the future”.

Gass resides in DeSmet, South Dakota. He has been the Kingsbury States Attorney since 2009. Gass is a partner in Gass Law P.C. which has offices in Brookings, DeSmet and Arlington, South Dakota.

“Jason understands that the position of Attorney General is one that takes effort each and every day. Jason is the best candidate for Attorney General that I believe has the endurance, work ethic, leadership and legal experience to handle all of the responsibilities of the office.” Gass said. “Jason has my full endorsement and will have my vote at the State Convention and in the General Election”.

If you want to learn more about Jason and his campaign check out his website at www.jasonforsouthdakota.com

