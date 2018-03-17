Release – Krebs rejects vote by mail measure

Krebs rejects vote by mail measure

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that the petition submitted for an initiated measure allowing certain elections to be conducted through a voting-by-mail process was rejected by her office.

“An initiated measure requires 13,871 valid signatures in order to be placed on the ballot,” stated Secretary Krebs. “This initiated measure petition submitted 15,718 signatures, only 10,955 were found to be valid after the random sampling.”

(15,718 x 69.70% validity rate = 10,955 valid signatures, not meeting the 13,871 signature requirement).

A rejected petition cannot be challenged to the office of the Secretary of State, however that does not prohibit a citizen from challenging the denial of a ballot question petition in circuit court.

The remaining two ballot question petitions will be reviewed by the Secretary of State’s office in the order in which they were received.

South Dakota citizens also have the ability to submit a referendum petition concerning laws passed during the 2018 Legislative session.

