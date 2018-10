Noem in Sioux Falls Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls on Monday, October 29. If you plan to cover the visit, please email press@kristiforgovernor.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29

What: Sioux Falls Rotary Debate

When: Monday, October 29 / 12:00PM

Where: Holiday Inn City Centre (100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls)

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls!

When: Monday, October 29 / 5:30PM

Where: Pizza Ranch (2717 W 41st St, Sioux Falls)

