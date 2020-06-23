Release: Ladner wins recount, recognized as winner of D30 Primary

TRISH LADNER WINS COURT ORDERED RECOUNT AND IS RECOGNIZED AS THE WINNER OF THE DISTRICT 30 PRIMARY FOR THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Hot Springs, SD – Candidate for the House of Representatives, District 30 Trish Ladner has won the election after a recount of the votes was conducted by the Circuit Court, 7th Judicial Circuit Recount Board, June 22, 2020. The recount was conducted simultaneously in the three counties that comprise District 30: Pennington, Custer and Fall River Counties.

“I would like to thank the voters of District 30 and to express my heartfelt thanks to them for their confidence in electing me,” said Ladner. ” As I have spoken with many of my constituents, I have clearly heard their concerns to keep our families and economy safe and strong. To the other candidates, Florence Thompson and Kwinn Neff, who ran in District 30 for The House of Representatives, I have enjoyed getting to know you and want to thank you for participating in the democratic process. Our community is better for it. To our re-elected incumbent, Tim Goodwin, Congratulations! I look forward to working with you as a team to advance issues and the best interests of District 30 in Pierre.”

Trish Ladner is a business person with over 35+ years experience in the for-profit and non-profit arenas. She and her husband currently own the PR Marketing Group, LLC a digital marketing company and Visit Hot Springs SD a digital tourism website that promotes business and tourism in the Black Hills. She is a Christian conservative that is Pro Gun, Pro Life, Pro Limited Government and Pro Tourism and Pro MCOOL. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for The Mammoth Site and Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival. She is a Precinct Person in District 30 and recently attended the South Dakota GOP Convention as a Delegate where she learned that she had been that she was selected as a Delegate representing the State of South Dakota at the 2020 National GOP Convention in Jacksonville, Florida in August.

