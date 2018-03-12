Release: Large Crowds Greet Jackley at West River Office Grand Opening

Large Crowds Greet Jackley at West River Office Grand Opening

RAPID CITY, SD: In a sign of growing momentum for Attorney General Marty Jackley’s campaign for governor, large crowds gathered Friday for the Grand Opening of his West River Office in Rapid City.

“We’re incredibly humbled by the turnout,” Jackley said. “The line of supporters stretched all the way out the door, which tells me that people are excited for the positive, ideas-based campaign we’ve decided to run.”

More than 130 people attended the office opening, which marks the beginning of the campaign’s grassroots activity on the western side of the state.

“This campaign is about meeting people in their own hometowns, listening to their ideas and asking them how I can be an effective governor for South Dakota,” Jackley said. “The people of our state continue to inspire me, and we look forward to carrying Friday’s momentum into the coming days and weeks of this campaign.”

Jackley’s tour of the state will continue this week with economic round tables featuring leaders from Chamberlain, Kimball, White Lake and De Smet.

A facebook live video of Friday’s crowd can be viewed here.

-30-

