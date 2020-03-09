Release: Larry Nielson, rural Tulare, is running for District 23 Senate

Larry Nielson, rural Tulare, is running for District 23 Senate.

Larry is a farmer in Spink County where he resides with his family including Jeni and two children still at home. The couple also has several adult children and grandchildren. A second generation farmer, Nielson uses irrigation to grow corn and soybeans primarily. He has been interested in government most of his adult life, having served on the Heartland Consumers Power District Board for nine years, Garfield Township almost two decades, eight years as Chair of the Spink County Republicans and South Dakota GOP Central Committee. He has also lobbied for various organizations at both the state and national level.

Nielson has been active in several trade and social organizations including South Dakota Irrigators Association, Farm Bureau Young Farmers &Ranchers Committee, Corn, and Soybean Growers. He participated in the “See if for Yourself” tour of Mexico sponsored by SD Soybean Research and Production Council. He has invested in corn, alfalfa, and soybean processing facilities.

He is a life member of the NRA, Worships at Our Savior’s Lutheran church, is a Shriner and Mason, a former state and national leader of ABATE, an officer of Clark County Riders, and is a leader in his son’s scout troop.

Nielson’s platform echoes the core values of the South Dakota Republican Party including Individual Liberty, Personal Responsibility, Protecting Property Rights, Limited Government, Reasonable and Proper Relations with tribes and minorities, Responsible Limited Government, the Right to Bear Arms, Protecting Life, and Honest, Fair and Moral Values being integrated into the education and raising of our families.

Central South Dakota faces many difficult challenges today and Nielson intends to advocate for the agricultural and rural South Dakota needs and perspective. He would appreciate your vote June 2.

Help keep a Farmer in the Legislature

Larry can be contacted at lnielsonfordist23@gmail.com or visit his Facebook page @LNielsonforDist23.