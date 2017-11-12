Release: Law Enforcement, Lawmakers and School Leaders Agree: Star Academy Closure Leaves Gaping Hole in South Dakota Juvenile Justice System

Press Release

Neal Tapio: Law Enforcement, Lawmakers and School Leaders Agree: Star Academy Closure Leaves Gaping Hole in South Dakota Juvenile Justice System

Legislation authorizing the state sale of the former Star Academy facility near Custer continues to inspire a growing concern from law enforcement and educational professionals in the state about what that decision means for an already crumbling juvenile justice system in South Dakota.

Several years ago, legislators approved Senate Bills 70 and 73, providing for wholesale changes in the way criminal justice is administered in the state while shifting away from institutionalized justice and rehabilitation facilities toward community based therapy and intervention options.

Now, growing community concerns indicates the unintended consequences of that change have put a strain on local resources including calls for additional jail capacity in local communities and leaving school officials relying on a legal system without sufficient deterrents to juvenile criminal behavior.

Republican State Senator Neal Tapio of Watertown says those dealing with the everyday problems of the current system are nearly unanimous in identifying the same deficiencies, but are reluctant to voice criticisms publicly for fear of political reprisal.

“We’ve spoken with dozens of sheriffs, states attorneys and school superintendents, and nearly all of them have indicated previous changes made to the system have taken the teeth out of juvenile justice,” Tapio said. “Reducing punishments to a slap on the wrist has failed miserably as many had predicted and removing Star Academy from that system leaves a gaping hole in our arsenal of resources to deal with the troubled youth of our state.”

A group of lawmakers today renews calls for halting the sale of Star Academy until a further review of the juvenile justice program in South Dakota which includes a comprehensive appraisal of increased usage of methamphetamine among South Dakota children.

Tapio and other lawmakers, in calling for Governor Dennis Daugaard to delay the sale of Star Academy have spoken with law enforcement and school superintendents across the state who say the present policy course in dealing with juvenile justice is disastrous on every level.

Republican State Representative, Julie Frye-Mueller, who represents the Custer area, agrees. “The current system has reduced punishment to a slap on the wrist and simply returns kids back to the same environment that caused problems in the first place. This policy is harming the school environment and puts other kids in danger,” Frye-Mueller said.

“Within the last week I have spoken with multiple school superintendents who agreed that the closure of Star Academy leaves school administrators and parents without effective tools to handle troubled children.” Frye-Mueller said.

Senator Neal Tapio says there is a near consensus for the need of a top to bottom overhaul of the state juvenile justice approach that strikes a balance between problems associated with institutional discipline and the deterrent impact that such facilities can have in preventing more serious forms of juvenile crime.

“If we treat kids as criminals they will act like criminals,” Tapio said. “It’s past time for a serious approach to rehabilitation that places a value on life skills, workplace and vocational training and changes in interpersonal relationships and coping skills for kids. I would like to see a new type of program that offers a purpose driven programming that would be volunteer focused and charity based.”

Tapio says a combination of government resources and facilities and private counseling and rehabilitation models must be blended for better outcomes for troubled youth.

“Government solutions are leaving out the most vital component to personal rehabilitation, because government eliminates a discussion of a God-centered lifestyle, and a value of teaching right and wrong as a pathway to a successful and happy life. Government programs, while good intentioned, are handcuffed in their ability to deal with the most important portions of personal growth and development. Private, non-governmental options have the flexibility and the freedom to deal with the whole person in ways institutions simply cannot.”

