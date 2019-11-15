Release: Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission acts on legislator’s complaints

LAW ENFORCEMENT STANDARDS AND TRAINING COMMISSION ACTS ON LEGISLATOR’S COMPLAINTS

PIERRE, S.D. – Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig, who also serves as Chairman of the Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission, announced today that the commission has completed its investigation into four law enforcement professionals.

The complaints were brought to the attention of the commission and lodged against Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt, Brown County Chief Deputy David Lunzman, Madison Police Officer Matthew Wollmann, and former Brown County Deputy Ross Erickson by State Senator Stace Nelson in March of 2019.

The executive secretary of the commission assigned a professional standards investigator to the cases to review and investigate the allegations. The results of that investigation were then submitted to the chairman of the commission. Following a review of the initial complaint and the subsequent findings of the investigation it was determined that the evidence in the cases of Milbrandt, Lunzman, and Wollmann was not sufficient to support a certification revocation hearing and those complaints have been dismissed. In the fourth case, Erickson voluntarily surrendered his law enforcement certification, rendering the investigation moot.

“I cannot stress the quality and outstanding work of our executive secretary and investigators enough,” said Natvig. “Their dedication to professionalism and ethics for the law enforcement professionals in South Dakota makes our state a better, safer place for all of us to live, work, and raise our families.”

The Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission was briefed on the cases and the decision at its most recent meeting in Sioux Falls.

-30-