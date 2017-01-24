Release: LAWMAKERS ADDRESS UNCONSTITUTIONAL MEASURE, SET STAGE FOR REPLACEMENT

LAWMAKERS ADDRESS UNCONSTITUTIONAL MEASURE, SET STAGE FOR REPLACEMENT

Pierre, SD – January 23, 2017 – Today, South Dakota House State Affairs Committee members took action to repeal Initiated Measure 22 and replace it with a real, South Dakota solution. The Committee voted to send HB 1069 to the House Floor, which repeals the misleading Initiated Measure that went into effect last November and was ruled unconstitutional by a South Dakota Judge shortly after.

“We need to send a message to outside groups spending millions of dollars in our state to change our laws and our Constitution,” said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm. “South Dakotans deserve an apology from the proponents of this measure. They knew IM 22 was unconstitutional when they submitted it, yet they spent more than $1,700,000 dollars on deceptive ads to mislead voters,” added Leader Qualm.

Initiated Measure 22 supporters spent $1.73 million dollars to pass the measure. Of that, 98% came from outside South Dakota and 61% came from dark money groups that are not required to disclose their donors. One donor alone, Represent.us donated 57% of the money used in this campaign. Since the November elections, these same people have spent tens of thousands of dollars attacking elected officials in slanderous ads across South Dakota.

“South Dakota has a long history of good government and pragmatic stewardship,” said Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson. “We’ve become an inexpensive target for outside groups to test their agendas and introduce policies because of our low population and less expensive media market,” added Speaker Mickelson.

In 2016, seven measures were initiated and placed on South Dakota’s ballot. Three of them (IM 21, 22 and 23) would have changed South Dakota statute, while four (Constitutional Amendments S, T, U, and V) would re-write the state’s Constitution. 91% of the funding to support these measures came from out-of-state.

During the joint committee hearing, opponents of the effort to repeal and replace IM22 admitted that it would not have prevented or applied to the EB-5 or GEAR UP incidents in South Dakota.

