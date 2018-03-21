Release: Lemmon Hosts Jackley Economic Development Round Table

Lemmon Hosts Jackley Economic Development Round Table

LEMMON, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley continued his economic development round table tour Tuesday with a conversation in Lemmon that included business and community leaders from four different South Dakota towns.

“Marty Jackley is the kind of leader who meets you where you stand,” said Lemmon Mayor Neal Pinnow. “He traveled to Lemmon to see South Dakota through our eyes and talk about how the governor can partner with communities like ours to keep our kids here and build a bright future for our families.”

After the round table discussion, a tour of the Perkins County community took Jackley through the fire department, Wheeler Manufacturing and Live, Inc., a community service provider for the developmentally disabled. He also met with Lemmon High School seniors to talk about their future plans.

“The folks from Lemmon, Prairie City, Meadow and Shadehill who joined us today deserve a governor who will listen to them,” Jackley said. “I’m glad I could visit them on National Ag Day to discuss how we can work together to make our rural communities thrive.”

Jackley will continue the economic development round table tour with stops in Spearfish and Belle Fourche on Friday.

