Release: Lifelong Farmer and District 26 Senate Candidate Joel Koskan Endorses Jackley

WOOD, SD: Mellette County farmer and District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan says Attorney General Marty Jackley is the best choice for rural South Dakota in a new video endorsement released this week.

“Marty and I share a passion for rural economic development and protecting Main Street South Dakota, which is why my family is supporting Team Jackley,” Koskan said. “He’s down to earth, he’s approachable, and his Hometown Initiative shows he understands the challenges and opportunities of growing our workforce in small South Dakota communities.”

Koskan, his wife Sally, and their five children live on their farm and ranch operation near Wood. He has served his community on the Colome Consolidated School Board, the Northern Plains Sustainable Ag Society Board of Directors, and the Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA) International Board.

He is a Republican running for a Senate seat in District 26.

“The strong support we’ve seen from hardworking producers like Joel is incredibly energizing,” Jackley said. “We’re going to continue to be a strong voice for good trade policy and value-added ag, and with community leaders like Joel on our team, we’re confident we can win Mellette County on June 5.”

