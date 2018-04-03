Release: Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman Endorses Jackley

Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman Endorses Jackley
CANTON, SD: Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman announced his support for Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid for governor in a new video released today.
“Marty has always been the kind of leader who shows up to get the work done instead of dropping by for the photo opp,” Wollman said. “He’ll be a governor who answers the phone, spends time in our local communities and listens to the people who run our towns and make South Dakota great.”
Wollman received his law degree from the University of South Dakota and has served as state’s attorney for 17 years. He is a past president of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, a current trainer for law enforcement across the state on domestic violence issues, and is a board member on the Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission.
“Tom’s leadership as state’s attorney has earned him the respect and admiration of Lincoln County,” Jackley said. “His work keeps our South Dakota families safe, and we’re honored to have his support for Team Jackley.”
Watch Wollman’s endorsement on youtube here:
Another good endorsement but I wonder how many people actually see these? I assume they aren’t running all of these on TV so they are relegated to supporters on social media and this blog?
Go count the views on Marty’s YouTube page. He has about 300 views on all of these endorsement vids. Not 300 on this latest vid. 300 views of all of them collectively. This tactic isn’t moving the needle but makes the Pierre set feel good. We need better campaigns! SAD!!!
I would think that these videos would play nice on targeted social media campaigns. Let’s say they target Sioux Falls and run this. Or those who care about law enforcement.
SD is still a bunch of small communities and people will talk about this if they know who they are. Like the pierre sheriff supporting jackley Carries weight to all those in pierre and fort pierre. They just need to make sure the video is uploaded to Facebook so they dont have to click on YouTube to watch them target that video to pierre. They also need wollman to get 10 of his friends to share the video on Facebook and then email it to all his contacts.
Lincoln county is probably the battle ground in this election and the deciding county.
Or you could look at the videos on his Facebook page and see most have over 10,000 views and many over 40,000 views. Pretty obvious they are targeting voters via Facebook with these.
Wollman would have been a great AG.